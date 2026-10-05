Hormuz disruption cuts 14% of global oil and gas supply, McKinsey says

Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz cut access to 14% of global combined oil and gas supply at its peak, making it the largest energy supply shock in modern history, according to McKinsey.

The impact was more than twice the relative scale of the oil shocks of the 1970s and more than six times the peak supply disruption recorded in 2022.

Around 20% of both global oil supply and global LNG trade normally passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil accounted for 91% of the energy affected by the 2026 disruption. McKinsey Global Institute first set out the findings in a 55-page study on 17 September and highlighted them again on 1 October.

The research was produced by Tiago Devesa, Mekala Krishnan, Humayun Tai, Chris Bradley, Shubham Singhal, Luciano Di Fiori, Diego Hernandez Diaz and Joaquín Rebled.

Capital Economics separately expects the six Gulf Cooperation Council economies to contract by about 5% in 2026, with the recovery remaining “slow and bumpy”. Gulf energy exports are not expected to return to pre-disruption levels until at least early 2027.

The firm forecasts GDP contractions of 24% in Qatar, 18% in Kuwait, 11% in Bahrain, 2.5% in Saudi Arabia and 1.5% in the UAE this year. Oman is the exception, with growth forecast at 4.5%.

If energy flows normalise, Capital Economics expects growth in 2027 of 29% in Qatar, 27% in Kuwait, 9.3% in Saudi Arabia, 8.3% in the UAE and 6.5% in Bahrain.

Qatar is particularly exposed because LNG exports cannot be rerouted through pipelines in the same way as crude oil. Saudi Arabia can use its East-West Pipeline and Red Sea export infrastructure, while the UAE has the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline as an alternative route.

McKinsey said strategic inventories, bypass pipelines and changes in trade flows had absorbed part of the initial shock, although inventories were being depleted and alternative routes had also faced disruption.

McKinsey Global Institute, established in 1990, is the research arm of McKinsey & Company. Capital Economics, founded in 1999, is an independent macroeconomic research firm with more than 60 economists covering more than 100 economies.