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2026 October 5   17:12

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Canadian Arctic carrier NEAS launches regular liner service to Newfoundland

Canadian Arctic shipping operator Nunavut Eastern Arctic Shipping (NEAS) has launched a regular liner service to western Newfoundland, adding Corner Brook as a recurring call and another connection between Atlantic Canada and Arctic supply chains, according to LOGISTEC’s statement.  

The service opened with the first Corner Brook call by UKPIK, a Canadian-flagged, Inuit-owned Ice Class 1 multipurpose container and heavy-lift vessel.  UKPIK is 138.07 metres long, has deadweight of 12,780 tonnes and capacity for 665 TEU.

The vessel is equipped with two 180-tonne heavy-lift derricks that can work in tandem.  LOGISTEC, the marine terminal operator at Corner Brook, is handling cargo receiving, unloading, storage, consolidation, staging and vessel loading for shipments moving through the port to Arctic communities.  

During UKPIK’s first call, LOGISTEC loaded a fleet of Silver Dolphin commercial aluminium boats made in Newfoundland by Fab-Tech Industries and bound for Arctic communities.  NEAS president and chief executive Daniel Dagenais said the company’s Arctic shipping season lasts five months.

Increased activity through Corner Brook will give NEAS an additional connection between northern Canada and Atlantic Canada and greater operating flexibility.  Corner Brook Port Corporation chief executive Kelly Smith said the port’s location on Newfoundland’s west coast places it on routes linking Atlantic Canada, international markets and the Arctic.  

The partners see potential for Corner Brook to develop as a regional logistics hub for consolidating, staging and preparing cargo for seasonal Arctic deliveries as activity in critical minerals, mining, infrastructure and wind energy grows in Newfoundland and Labrador and the Arctic.  

Corner Brook also handles an international container service operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), with weekly calls under its Canada Gulf Bridge service.  

NEAS Group provides marine resupply, container, packaging and project-planning services across Canada’s Eastern and Western Arctic.

Nunavut Eastern Arctic Shipping was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Iqaluit. UKPIK joined the NEAS fleet in 2024 after being built in China in 2011.  

LOGISTEC operates marine terminals and cargo-handling facilities in North America. It became part of US terminal and logistics group Enstructure’s marine services business on 2 September 2026. The combined network has 106 marine terminals across 30 US states and Canadian provinces and about 6,000 employees.  

Corner Brook Port Corporation is an independent, community-based, not-for-profit organisation incorporated in 2001. The port was divested from Transport Canada in November 2004. 

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