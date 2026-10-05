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2026 October 5   18:07

shipbuilding

SFL enters gas shipping with $216m ammonia carrier order

SFL Corporation has ordered two 93,000-cbm very large ammonia carriers for about $216m, marking the Bermuda shipowner’s entry into the gas carrier sector, according to a company statement.  

The vessels are scheduled for delivery from the second quarter of 2028 and will be capable of carrying a wide range of petrochemical gases. They will have dual-fuel propulsion and technology aimed at improving fuel efficiency and cargo intake.  

SFL has secured long-term time charters for both newbuildings with an unnamed European-based, investment-grade oil major.  

The contracts will add a minimum of about $162m to SFL’s fixed-rate charter backlog. The initial charter period will be determined within the next six months, which could increase the backlog contribution, while the charterer will have options to extend the contracts by up to four years.  

“The gas carrier project marks another accretive milestone investment for SFL, adding assets in a new segment,” said Ole B. Hjertaker, chief executive of SFL Management AS.  Hjertaker said acquisitions and charter extensions announced so far in 2026 have added more than $1.3bn to SFL’s fixed-rate charter backlog.  

The order follows SFL’s earlier 2026 investment in four 7,000-CEU LNG dual-fuel car carriers with an aggregate contract price of about $363.1m. Two of those ships have been fixed on long-term charters to a major Asia-based car manufacturer.  

SFL Corporation Ltd was established in 2003 and owns and charters vessels and offshore assets across the tanker, containership, car carrier, dry bulk and offshore drilling sectors.  SFL Management AS is the management entity led by Hjertaker.

Topics:

shipbuilding

ammonia

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