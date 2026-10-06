Lloyd’s Register backs GasEntec’s 1-bcfd FSRU concept with AiP

GasEntec has secured approval in principle from Lloyd’s Register for an LNG floating storage and regasification unit designed to send out up to 1bn cubic feet of gas per day, according to an LR statement.

The approval followed LR’s independent assessment of the design’s technical and safety fundamentals and was presented during Gastech 2026 in Bangkok.

The concept combines high send-out capacity with a multi-mode regasification system capable of operating in open, closed and combined-loop modes. The configuration is intended to allow operators to adapt the unit to different environmental conditions, regulatory requirements and project needs.

GasEntec has based the concept on a modular architecture that can be configured for different capacities, pressures and operating requirements. If delivered, the FSRU would be among the world’s largest by send-out capacity.

“This FSRU delivers a common modular platform that can be configured for different capacities, pressures and operating conditions, enabling efficient project specific engineering and faster deployment,” GasEntec co-chief operating officer TG Kim said. “As energy demand accelerates around the world, from grid growth to AI data center driven power needs, the constraint isn't supply; it's how quickly and reliably you can get gas to where it's needed.”

GasEntec plans to use its first LR AiP to advance the FSRU design towards execution and support projects for FSRU owners and developers.

LR global gas technology director Jose Navarro said: “As developers look to bring LNG import capacity online quickly, operators need solutions that can perform reliably across different climates, weather conditions and regulatory environments. This design combines very high send-out capacity with operational flexibility, helping to address some of the key challenges facing future FSRU projects.”

LR global offshore business director Sean Van der Post said: “As countries seek secure and flexible routes to LNG supply, concepts such as this reflect how FSRU development is evolving beyond capacity alone, with greater emphasis on flexibility, adaptability and long-term operational resilience. “By independently assessing new designs at an early stage, we help give developers, investors and operators confidence as they progress projects from concept towards deployment.”

Lloyd’s Register provides independent technical and safety assessment services for maritime and offshore projects, including early-stage design approval.

GasEntec develops engineering concepts for LNG infrastructure, including floating storage and regasification projects.