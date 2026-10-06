Philippine truckers say Manila port operations slow by up to 90%

Empty-container congestion and limited depot capacity are disrupting cargo flows at Manila ports, according to a Philippine Bureau of Customs statement.

Port truckers say operations have slowed by 85% to 90% as a growing backlog prevents them from returning empty containers to shipping lines and freeing trucks for new import moves.

Customs brokers and hauliers began a week-long voluntary “Rest Day” on October 5. Organisers said some empty containers had remained on trucks, at hauliers’ garages and in private container yards for between two weeks and a month because shipping lines were unable to accept their return.

Reynaldo T. Soliman, chairperson of the Port Truckers Customs Brokers Multipurpose Cooperative and chairman of the Practicing Customs Brokers Association of the Philippines, is among the organisers.

The Philippine Bureau of Customs formally acknowledged “empty container congestion and depot capacity constraints” on October 5, saying the problem was creating operational difficulties for truckers, customs brokers, importers and exporters. It warned that interruptions to port operations could further aggravate cargo movements and supply chains and called for continued discussions through customs-industry consultative bodies.

German container carrier Hapag-Lloyd suspended new bookings to Manila, Batangas and Subic Bay from all origins and across all trade lanes on September 29, citing continued congestion and “severe constraints” on depot and empty-container return capacity in the Philippines.

The suspension is scheduled to remain in force through December 31, 2026. The Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines, led by president Mary Zapata, has separately announced a three-day transport holiday starting October 6. Zapata said shipping lines lacked space to receive empty containers, leaving operators unable to release trucks for subsequent trips.

The October 5 Rest Day was originally planned for September 28 but was postponed to allow importers, brokers and logistics companies more time to clear pending cargo. Participation is voluntary, with organisers advising participants not to generate gate passes, make truck bookings, issue truck manifests or provide hauling services during the action.

The Port Truckers Customs Brokers Multipurpose Cooperative is a Manila-based Philippine transport cooperative.

The Practicing Customs Brokers Association of the Philippines is an industry association for customs brokers, while the Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines represents trucking operators.

The Philippine Bureau of Customs is the country’s customs administration. Hapag-Lloyd is a German container shipping company.