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2026 October 5   18:55

shipbuilding

IAA PortNews: USC’ Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard delivers new river-sea going class dry cargo ship

Prior trials confirmed the vessel meets design specifications

Photo credit: the USC press office

United Shipbuilding Corporation says that its Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard delivered another RSD59 series vessel. The mixed river-sea going class dry cargo ship has left the shipyard’s outfitting quay and headed toward its permanent area of ​​operation.

The vessel had previously undergone dock-side and underway trials. Shipyard personnel and the vessel’s crew verified the performance of the propulsion system, navigation equipment, and automation and life-support systems. All the vessel's specifications fully comply with design requirements.

RSD59-class dry cargo ships form the backbone of the modern Russian river-sea going class fleet. These vessels are capable of operating on both inland waterways and in maritime areas.

According to the Volgo-Don Max class, the RSD59 ships possess the maximum dimensions permitted for the Volga-Don Shipping Canal, ensuring optimal cargo capacity utilization while adhering to inland waterway restrictions. These vessels are designed to transport a broad range of cargo, including general and bulk cargo (grain), packaged lumber, round timber, scrap metal, metal in bundles and coils, oversized and heavy lift loads, coal, dangerous goods, and Category B cargo. Their versatile cargo capabilities ensure operational flexibility, allowing the vessels to operate effectively across various routes, including within multimodal logistics chains. 

Key particulars of RSD59 vessel: LOA: 140.88 m; Beam: 16.98 m; Depth: 6 m; FW/SW DWT: 5,128/7,535 tonnes; FW/SW draft: 3.6/4.53 m; Cargo hold capacity: 11,292 m³; Number of holds: 2; Endurance: 20/12 days.

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