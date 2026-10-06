Saab UK and British firm Kraken test autonomous drone-detection vessel

Saab UK and Kraken Technology Group have sea-tested an experimental autonomous surface vessel combining Kraken’s K3 Scout with Saab’s Giraffe 1X radar to provide early warning of drone threats to shipping, ports, offshore energy assets and critical infrastructure, according to a company statement.

The prototype, unveiled on 5 October 2026, pairs the autonomous K3 Scout with the lightweight 3D Giraffe 1X radar, which detects and tracks airborne threats in real time.

The partners moved from concept to a working prototype in less than seven months, including a series of sea trials to assess the radar’s performance in maritime conditions. The system can detect small airborne targets at significant range and operate independently or alongside conventional surface vessels.

“This is a pioneering, UK manufactured, deployable capability, that together with Kraken we’ve developed in less than seven months,” Saab UK managing director Andy Fraser said.

The 8.4-metre K3 Scout has a maximum speed of 55 knots, a range of 650 nautical miles at 25 knots and payload capacity of up to 600 kg. Its modular configuration allows mission equipment to be changed for different roles.

Giraffe 1X has a total system weight of less than 150 kg and can be integrated on mobile or fixed platforms. The configuration remains experimental.

The project comes as the UK plans more than £5 billion ($6.61 billion) of investment in drones and autonomous systems. K3 Scout is already used in Royal Navy testing and development programmes.

Saab UK Ltd is the British legal entity of Sweden-headquartered defence and security group Saab AB. Saab recorded 2025 sales of SEK 79.1 billion ($7.88 billion). Saab UK has more than 600 employees and operates eight major facilities across Britain.

Kraken Technology Group is a British-founded maritime defence company developing uncrewed surface vessels and payload systems. It raised $175 million in a Series B funding round in July 2026 at a $1 billion valuation.