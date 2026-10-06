TT-Line to become second carrier on Estonia-Finland route

German ferry operator TT-Line will enter the Muuga-Vuosaari route between Estonia and Finland in the first quarter of 2027, becoming the second carrier on a link where freight volumes are nearing the capacity of a single vessel, according to a Port of Tallinn statement.

TT-Line and Port of Tallinn have signed an agreement covering the new service. The operator will deploy a ro-pax ferry with around 2,000 freight lane metres, cabins, a café, a passenger lounge and facilities for truck drivers.

The vessel is due to be named in November, while the exact start date has yet to be confirmed. Eckerö Line currently operates the route with Finbo Cargo. The connection between the cargo harbours at Muuga and Vuosaari was launched in 2017 and has also been served by Tallink.

“Freight volumes on the Muuga–Vuosaari route have grown steadily over the years and are now approaching the limits of what can be handled with a single vessel. This clearly demonstrates market demand for additional capacity and more frequent departures. The addition of a second operator will provide customers with greater choice and flexibility, strengthen the reliability of the connection and support further growth in trade between Estonia and Finland,” said Rene Pärt, member of the management board of Port of Tallinn.

The agreement will generate vessel call, cargo and passenger fee revenue for Port of Tallinn and allow more intensive use of existing infrastructure. Vessels at Muuga are handled at the HHLA TK Estonia terminal.

The Muuga-Vuosaari route provides a freight link that allows trucks and trailers to bypass the centres of Tallinn and Helsinki. It also connects Finland with the Baltic states and onward transport corridors to Central and Southern Europe.

TT-Line is a family-owned German shipping company established in 1962. Its fleet consists of 9 ro-pax vessels carrying passengers, passenger vehicles and freight between Germany, Sweden, Poland and Lithuania, with calls including Travemünde, Rostock, Trelleborg, Karlshamn, Świnoujście and Klaipėda.

Port of Tallinn owns four harbours, including Muuga Harbour, Estonia’s largest cargo harbour, which handles containers, ro-ro, liquid bulk, dry bulk and general cargo.

Vuosaari Harbour is Helsinki’s main cargo harbour and handles container, truck and trailer traffic, with regular ferry links to Muuga and Travemünde.