At least 22 dead after passenger boat sinks in DR Congo river collision

At least 22 people have died after a commercial boat and a passenger riverboat collided on the Congo River in western Democratic Republic of Congo, sinking the passenger vessel, according to a report citing provincial interior minister Chrispin Mputu.

The collision occurred near Ngombe in Lukolela territory, Equateur province, at about 2am local time on Saturday. The commercial vessel was operating between Kinshasa and Mbandaka, while the passenger boat was travelling from Mongala province to Kinshasa.

The passenger vessel was carrying 163 people. Twenty-two bodies had been recovered and buried and 59 people rescued, while the wreck remained submerged at a depth of 12 metres. Recovery operations were continuing on Monday evening, and Mputu said other victims might have been buried elsewhere.

An earlier official account identified the vessels as the metal boat Dieu se cache, which had come from Kinshasa, and the wooden HB Super Victoire, which had travelled from Businga in South-Ubangi province. It said HB Super Victoire capsized while carrying about 100 passengers and gave a provisional toll of about 10 dead, several missing and 57 survivors.

The same account identified night navigation and the absence of signal lights as possible causes. Search teams were working to recover missing people and bodies from the submerged vessel.

A separate account quoting Mputu put the death toll at at least 30 and said those killed had already been buried, with dozens still missing. The differing passenger and casualty figures mean a final toll has yet to be established.

River transport is a main form of travel and trade across much of western DR Congo, where many communities lie along the Congo River. Overcrowding and poor vessel maintenance are recurring factors in river accidents.