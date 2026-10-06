Royal Caribbean and MSC start building joint cruise terminal in Japan

Royal Caribbean Group and MSC Cruises have started construction of a new cruise terminal at Naha Port in Okinawa through their Cruise Port Naha G.K. joint venture, according to a company statement.

The formal groundbreaking took place on 2 October 2026 at the port’s Second Cruise Berth. The terminal is scheduled for completion and the start of operations in March 2028.

The facility is being built at Shinko Wharf No 12, where the berth is 430 metres long and has a water depth of 12 metres.

Cruise Port Naha G.K. signed a Cruise Hub Formation Agreement with Naha Port Authority on 28 August 2026. The agreement runs until 31 March 2058.

Naha Port was designated an International Cruise Ship Hub Formation Port by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in 2019. The project is intended to increase passenger-handling capacity and support cruises starting and ending in Okinawa, including fly-and-cruise operations.

Okinawa Governor Genta Koja, who is also president of Naha Port Authority, attended the groundbreaking alongside representatives of Japan’s Cabinet Office, the port authority and the two cruise groups.

Royal Caribbean Group chairman and chief executive Jason Liberty said Japan was “one of the most important cruise markets in Asia.”

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group’s Cruises Division, said the project formed part of the group’s long-term plan to expand its presence in Asia and create year-round cruise opportunities in the region.

Royal Caribbean Group operates 71 ships serving more than 1,000 destinations through Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea, and holds a 50% interest in TUI Cruises.

Geneva-headquartered MSC Cruises is privately owned and operates 23 ships serving more than 300 destinations in more than 100 countries.

Cruise Port Naha G.K. is a joint venture between CTL Maritime and RCL Cruises Ltd.