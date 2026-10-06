Greek car carrier Neptune Ethos grounds off Salamina in Greece with 36 aboard

Greek-flagged car carrier Neptune Ethos grounded on a sandy seabed off Salamina in Greece on Monday evening with 36 people aboard, according to the Hellenic Coast Guard.

The 36 comprised 27 crew members and nine members of a private repair team. All were safe and in good health. Neptune Ethos had sailed from Elefsina without cargo after undergoing maintenance and was heading towards open water when it grounded in the Kamatero area near the channel serving the Salamina naval base. The cause of the grounding has not been established.

Three tugboats and a Coast Guard craft were sent to the scene, while a private diver was deployed to inspect the vessel ahead of refloating efforts. No confirmed damage to the ship had been disclosed.

Neptune Lines said the grounding caused no marine pollution and posed no threat to the environment. The company was working with the relevant authorities and specialist contractors to manage the incident under applicable safety procedures.

Piraeus-based Neptune Lines is a Greek vehicle logistics and shipping company founded by Nikos Travlos in 1975 and chaired by Melina Travlos. Its network covers more than 50 ports in 27 countries, while its fleet comprises 21 pure car and truck carriers. Neptune Ethos was built in China in 2011. Neptune Lines acquired the vessel, formerly named Hoegh Singapore, in 2022 and subsequently placed it under the Greek flag.