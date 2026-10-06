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2026 October 6   08:17

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Jordan, UAE break ground on $2.5bn mining rail link to Aqaba port

Construction has started on a $2.5bn, 403-km railway linking mining and logistics centres in southern Jordan with the Port of Aqaba, according to an Abu Dhabi government statement.  

The Jordan-UAE Railway Company is developing the Aqaba-Al-Shidiyeh-Maan project, which will connect the port with mining and production sites and the Maan Logistics Zone.  

The first phase is expected to carry about 13m tonnes of phosphate a year from Shidiya to Aqaba. The wider network is designed to move about 16m tonnes of phosphate and potash annually, providing a rail link between production centres and Aqaba for exports to regional and global markets.  

The project includes about 55 bridges and six tunnels. It is expected to create about 5,000 jobs in southern Jordan and cut annual phosphate and potash transport costs by around $40m.  

The latest project scope is larger than the plan agreed in April, when investment was put at $2.3bn for a 360-km network linking the Al-Shidiya phosphate mining area and Ghor Al-Safi potash production area with the Port of Aqaba.

The first phase will also connect with the planned Maan Land Port.  

The Jordan-UAE Railway Company was established in April 2026 as the joint venture responsible for implementing, operating and maintaining the network.

Etihad Rail is its executing arm for the project. Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE national rail network. It was established in 2009 under UAE Federal Law No. 2 with a mandate covering the development, construction and operation of the country’s freight and passenger railway network.

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