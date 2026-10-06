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2026 October 6   09:27

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Panama Canal opens long-term booking to Panamax locks for first time

The Panama Canal will extend its Long-Term Slot Allocation programme to the Panamax locks for the first time, with a pilot covering transit dates from 3 January to 3 April 2027, according to an authority statement.  

The Panamax LoTSA programme will offer 51 packages covering 288 transit slots, comprising 147 northbound and 141 southbound passages. That equates to an average of three LoTSA slots per day.  

The packages will be awarded through a sealed-bid competition on 24 November 2026. Bidding will run from 10:00 to 14:30 Panama time in staggered 30-minute cycles, with the first priority booking window opening on 16 December.  

All Panamax packages will be offered at a single Fixed flexibility level, with an initial base price of $60,000 per slot. Eligible segments include dry bulk ships, tankers, LPG carriers, full containerships, vehicle carriers and ro-ro vessels, as well as other qualifying vessels.  

The pilot is limited to Super-category vessels using the Panamax locks, with a maximum overall length of 294.44 metres and beam of 32.61 metres. Panamax Plus vessels are not eligible.  The highest bidder for each package will secure the allocation, while submission time will determine the winner where bids are identical.  

The existing Neopanamax LoTSA programme will offer 36 packages covering 270 slots, split between 165 northbound and 105 southbound transits. Its sealed-bid competition is scheduled for 17 November, with the first priority booking window opening on 29 November.  

The Panamax pilot will use the same allocation mechanism, selection criteria and tie-breaking rules as the Neopanamax programme. Unsold Panamax packages will be reconfigured for a second LoTSA round, with any remaining capacity returning to the regular reservation system.  

Advisory A-37-2026, signed by Panama Canal Authority vice president for operations Boris Moreno Vásquez, also changes the late-booking cancellation surcharge from 15 October. The threshold will be cut from seven days to four days or less before the required arrival time, while the surcharge will remain at 250% of the reservation fee.  

The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous public-law entity of the Republic of Panama responsible for the administration, operation, conservation, maintenance and modernisation of the canal under Panama’s constitution and the ACP Organic Law of 1997.

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