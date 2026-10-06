Kazakhstan starts Aktau port dredging to lift Middle Corridor cargo 30%

Dredging has begun at Kazakhstan’s Port of Aktau on the Caspian Sea, with about 1.3m cubic metres of material to be removed and the harbour basin deepened to 6–7 metres, according to the country’s Ministry of Transport.

The work is aimed at countering the continuing decline in the Caspian Sea level, which is affecting navigation and operating conditions at the port.

The project is expected to support growth of up to 30% in cargo volumes on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor, and create conditions for a 10%–15% reduction in the cost of the maritime leg.

Completion is targeted by the end of 2026. The dredging is also intended to improve navigation safety and support further investment in port infrastructure.

Chinese contractor China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) is carrying out the project. Preparatory work included geodetic surveys, data processing and mobilisation of specialised dredging vessels, machinery and equipment. At that stage, 680 metres of a planned 785-metre containment embankment at the reclamation site had been completed.

Kazakhstan is targeting an increase in Middle Corridor capacity from 6m tonnes to 10m tonnes by 2028. Container traffic between China and Europe using the route increased by 30% in the first five months of 2026.

CHEC is a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), a Chinese state-owned engineering and construction group.

JSC NC Aktau International Sea Commercial Port is a Kazakh state-owned port operator within the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy group. It has 11 berths and annual cargo-handling capacity of 11.8m tonnes, handling crude oil and petroleum products, metals, grain and rail-ferry cargo.