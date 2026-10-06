Hyundai Glovis and US carrier LGL sign Korea-US nuclear PCTC MoU

South Korea’s Hyundai Glovis and US ocean carrier Liberty Global Logistics have signed an MoU to assess commercial operation of a small modular reactor-powered PCTC between South Korea and the US, according to a company statement.

The agreement was signed on 30 September at LGL’s headquarters in Jericho, New York, by Kim Tae-woo, head of Hyundai Glovis’ logistics business division, and LGL president David R. Minetti.

LGL will assess the US regulatory and operating environment, initially focusing on West Coast ports, including federal and state approvals, port infrastructure and operational requirements.

Hyundai Glovis will conduct a corresponding review in South Korea. The partners will also assess potential shipyards, flag-state and classification requirements, along with other technical and commercial conditions for constructing and operating the vessel.

If a Korea-US service proves commercially feasible, the companies plan to examine deployment on additional international routes.

Minetti said the study would examine not only whether an SMR-powered vessel can be built but “what it would take for that vessel to operate safely, efficiently, and commercially” between the two countries.

The MoU takes the project beyond concept design. Hyundai Glovis received Approval in Principle from Lloyd’s Register in June 2026 for an SMR-powered PCTC concept using a molten salt reactor. The work covered reactor positioning and segregation, shielding, vessel stability, propulsion arrangements, cargo-deck configuration and vehicle capacity.

Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd, established in South Korea in 2001, is a Hyundai Motor Group affiliate with activities spanning ocean transportation, logistics, distribution and supply-chain services.

Liberty Global Logistics LLC is a US ocean carrier and multimodal logistics operator handling automobiles, heavy equipment, breakbulk, project cargo and US government freight. It also participates in the US Maritime Administration’s Maritime Security Program.