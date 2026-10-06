US regulator forces World Shipping Council to narrow carrier cooperation pact

The World Shipping Council has narrowed a cooperation agreement covering major liner carriers after a US regulatory investigation, according to a Federal Maritime Commission filing.

Amendment 201349-008 was filed on 2 October and is due to take effect on 16 November. It follows FMC orders issued on 6 March and 25 September after the regulator examined whether parts of the agreement exceeded the scope of operational cooperation permitted under the US Shipping Act.

The FMC opened its investigation on 26 June 2025. It found that several of the agreement’s seven categories did not fall within the scope of a cooperative working arrangement.

The revised pact separates WSC’s trade-association, regulatory and policy activities from operational cooperation subject to the Shipping Act and FMC jurisdiction. Provisions covering competition and antitrust policy, international agreements, treaties and conventions, and a standalone section on information technology, data standards and customs matters have been removed.

The agreement retains cooperation on environmental and climate matters, transportation infrastructure, cargo and supply-chain fluidity, port and terminal operations, inland operations, cargo-handling facilities, safety and security. That includes vessel emissions, alternative fuels, dangerous-goods screening, cargo and vessel safety, containers lost at sea, piracy and seafarer safety. Participating carriers remain barred from discussing or agreeing on vessel capacity or the terms and conditions under which they provide ocean transportation services to customers.

The agreement covers 21 ocean common carrier parties.

WSC members operate about 90% of the world’s liner vessel services. WSC is a non-profit trade association established in 2000, with offices in Washington, Brussels, London and Singapore. Its members transport more than $4 trillion of goods annually.

The Federal Maritime Commission is the independent US federal agency responsible for regulating international ocean transportation and administering the Shipping Act.