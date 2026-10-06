  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US regulator forces World Shipping Council to narrow carrier cooperation pact

2026 October 6   12:40

shipping

US regulator forces World Shipping Council to narrow carrier cooperation pact

The World Shipping Council has narrowed a cooperation agreement covering major liner carriers after a US regulatory investigation, according to a Federal Maritime Commission filing.  

Amendment 201349-008 was filed on 2 October and is due to take effect on 16 November. It follows FMC orders issued on 6 March and 25 September after the regulator examined whether parts of the agreement exceeded the scope of operational cooperation permitted under the US Shipping Act.  

The FMC opened its investigation on 26 June 2025. It found that several of the agreement’s seven categories did not fall within the scope of a cooperative working arrangement.  

The revised pact separates WSC’s trade-association, regulatory and policy activities from operational cooperation subject to the Shipping Act and FMC jurisdiction.  Provisions covering competition and antitrust policy, international agreements, treaties and conventions, and a standalone section on information technology, data standards and customs matters have been removed. 

The agreement retains cooperation on environmental and climate matters, transportation infrastructure, cargo and supply-chain fluidity, port and terminal operations, inland operations, cargo-handling facilities, safety and security.  That includes vessel emissions, alternative fuels, dangerous-goods screening, cargo and vessel safety, containers lost at sea, piracy and seafarer safety.  Participating carriers remain barred from discussing or agreeing on vessel capacity or the terms and conditions under which they provide ocean transportation services to customers.  

The agreement covers 21 ocean common carrier parties.

WSC members operate about 90% of the world’s liner vessel services.  WSC is a non-profit trade association established in 2000, with offices in Washington, Brussels, London and Singapore. Its members transport more than $4 trillion of goods annually.  

The Federal Maritime Commission is the independent US federal agency responsible for regulating international ocean transportation and administering the Shipping Act.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:30

HD Hyundai delivers world-first lashing-free boxship

16:27

DP World and MOL sign term sheet for UAE vehicle logistics hub

16:15

Hapag-Lloyd completes its first simultaneous biomethanol bunkering in South Korea

15:39

Wärtsilä wins 36-engine order for CMA CGM’s 12 boxships in China

15:13

Iraq's state tanker company seeks VLCC and Suezmax for Hormuz crude shipments

14:30

GTT wins four 200,000-cbm LNG tank jobs at Samsung Heavy

13:50

Yinson lands $810m Eni upgrade deal in Ghana

13:22

IAA PortNews: USC set to supply its hydrogen technology for Snezhinka Arctic station

13:20

Singapore tanker owner Volare raises $500m in Oslo for eight ammonia-ready VLCCs

12:18

Philippine truckers say Manila port operations slow by up to 90%

11:31

TT-Line to become second carrier on Estonia-Finland route

11:07

Hyundai Glovis and US carrier LGL sign Korea-US nuclear PCTC MoU

10:42

Saab UK and British firm Kraken test autonomous drone-detection vessel

10:20

Kazakhstan starts Aktau port dredging to lift Middle Corridor cargo 30%

09:27

Panama Canal opens long-term booking to Panamax locks for first time

08:17

Jordan, UAE break ground on $2.5bn mining rail link to Aqaba port

07:08

Greek car carrier Neptune Ethos grounds off Salamina in Greece with 36 aboard

07:04

Royal Caribbean and MSC start building joint cruise terminal in Japan

07:02

At least 22 dead after passenger boat sinks in DR Congo river collision

06:18

Lloyd’s Register backs GasEntec’s 1-bcfd FSRU concept with AiP

2026 October 5

18:55

IAA PortNews: USC’ Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard delivers new river-sea going class dry cargo ship

18:07

SFL enters gas shipping with $216m ammonia carrier order

17:12

Canadian Arctic carrier NEAS launches regular liner service to Newfoundland

16:59

Hormuz disruption cuts 14% of global oil and gas supply, McKinsey says

16:23

OOCL to launch China-South America east coast service

15:43

Fincantieri installs twin 800-ton cranes for 200,000-gt-plus ships in Italy

15:12

Oman port operator SOHAR promotes Raid Al Rubaiey to CEO

14:32

ONE and ClassNK test boxship roll damping tanks with vessel data

14:07

K Line linked to $494m Samsung LNG pair in South Korea

13:40

G7 agrees 100m-barrel oil release with diesel front-loaded in first 20 days

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news