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2026 October 6   13:20

shipbuilding

Singapore tanker owner Volare raises $500m in Oslo for eight ammonia-ready VLCCs

Singapore-incorporated tanker owner Volare Shipping Ltd has raised about $500m through a private placement ahead of its listing on Euronext Growth Oslo, with the proceeds set to help fund eight ammonia-ready VLCC newbuildings, according to a company information document.  

Volare issued 30,698,864 new shares at NOK154 ($16.05) each, generating NOK4.7bn ($490m at current exchange rates) in gross proceeds. The transaction documents put the total at about $500m. The placement was significantly oversubscribed and attracted institutional investors, family offices and shipping industry participants.  

The net proceeds, together with debt facilities, are intended to cover remaining capital expenditure on vessels under construction, reduce lease debt, repay an intercompany loan, provide working capital and meet transaction costs and general corporate purposes.  

Volare has eight 319,000-dwt VLCCs under construction at Hantong Shipbuilding Co Ltd in China, with deliveries scheduled between May 2027 and October 2028. The ships will have ammonia-ready dual-fuel capability and LR6 tank coating enabling them to carry crude oil and clean petroleum products.  

The eight-vessel programme has an aggregate contracted cost of about $913m, or roughly $114m per ship. Volare had paid about $183m by the date of the information document, leaving around $731m of contracted capital expenditure outstanding.  

The equity raise will form part of the financing package for the newbuilding programme, with additional loan facilities required.  Chief executive Alexandre Duff called the listing “a significant milestone for Volare, as we begin our journey as a listed company on Euronext Growth Oslo.”  

Volare Shipping Ltd was established by Trafigura and has six VLCCs in operation, built between 2020 and 2026 at shipyards in South Korea, Japan and China.  

Trafigura is a global commodities and shipping group that commercially manages Volare’s fleet through its shipping business.

Hantong Shipbuilding Co Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilding company.

Topics:

Trafigura

shipbuilding

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