Yinson lands $810m Eni upgrade deal in Ghana

Singapore-based FPSO operator Yinson Production has signed an $810m contract amendment with Italian energy group Eni to expand gas capacity on the John Agyekum Kufuor off Ghana and extend its firm contract by four years to 2036, according to a company statement.

Yinson Production (West Africa) Pte Ltd and Yinson Production (West Africa) Ltd signed the amendment with Eni Ghana Exploration and Production Ltd on 2 October for the Non-Associated Gas modification project at the Offshore Cape Three Points block in Ghana’s Tano Basin, about 60 km offshore.

The incremental day rates covering the modification work and contract extension are valued at about $810m, with approximately $600m attributable to Yinson Group.

The project will add gas compression facilities to offset an expected decline in reservoir pressure and increase the FPSO’s gas export capacity from about 210m-220m standard cubic feet per day to 355 MMscf/d. The work includes fabrication and integration of two major topside modules. The MG2 module will house two gas turbine-driven compressors, while the MC4 auxiliary gas treatment module will handle the higher gas volumes. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028. The amended contract will then generate an incremental day rate through 2036.

“By increasing gas export capacity, we are strengthening reliable offshore energy infrastructure, supporting Ghana’s domestic energy needs,” Yinson Production chief executive Flemming Guiducci Grønnegaard said.

The project follows a May 2026 term sheet involving the Ghanaian government, GNPC, Eni Ghana and Vitol Upstream Ghana for the next phase of the OCTP Non-Associated Gas Upgrade Project. That development was expected to raise OCTP gas production to as much as 350 MMscf/d by 2028, a separate measure from the FPSO’s planned 355 MMscf/d gas export capacity.

The John Agyekum Kufuor processes oil and non-associated gas from the Sankofa-Gye Nyame development. Eni operates OCTP with a 44.44% interest, alongside Vitol with 35.56% and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation with 20%. Yinson Production owns 74% of the FPSO venture, with the remaining 26% held by a Japanese consortium comprising Sumitomo Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, JGC Holdings Corporation and Development Bank of Japan.

Yinson won the FPSO contract in 2015 and the vessel achieved first oil in 2017. Yinson Production is the offshore production business of Malaysian energy infrastructure and technology group Yinson Holdings Berhad. Eni Ghana Exploration and Production Ltd is Eni’s Ghana operating entity, Vitol Upstream Ghana is part of Swiss-headquartered commodities group Vitol, and GNPC is Ghana’s state-owned national oil company.