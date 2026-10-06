GTT wins four 200,000-cbm LNG tank jobs at Samsung Heavy

French LNG engineering group GTT has won an order to design cargo tanks for four 200,000-cbm LNG carriers under construction at South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries for an unnamed European shipowner, according to a company statement.

The order was booked in the third quarter of 2026. Each vessel will have capacity for 200,000 cubic metres of LNG and will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III Flex+ membrane containment system.

All four ships are scheduled for delivery in 2029. Samsung Heavy Industries separately secured a September contract covering four 200,000-cbm LNG carriers for an unidentified Oceania-based customer. The LNG carrier portion was valued at about $1bn and formed part of a six-vessel package that also included two crude oil tankers worth about $200m.

The full package was valued at KRW1.6476trn ($1.23bn at current rates), compared with about $1.2bn at the time of the September disclosure. The LNG carriers were scheduled for delivery by September 2029.

The specifications match those in GTT’s tank-design order, but neither GTT nor Samsung Heavy Industries has confirmed that the two announcements relate to the same contract. GTT identifies the shipowner as European, while Samsung Heavy Industries identified the contracting customer as Oceania-based.

The four-ship order has been linked in shipbroking circles to Dynagas, the Greek LNG shipping company controlled by Greek shipowner George Procopiou. Neither Dynagas nor Samsung Heavy Industries has publicly confirmed that attribution. GTT has not disclosed the value of its tank-design contract.

Gaztransport & Technigaz, or GTT, is a French technology and engineering group specialising in cryogenic membrane containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gases. GTT Energy is its business unit for containment and energy management systems.

Samsung Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilder established in 1974, with activities spanning commercial shipbuilding and offshore production facilities.

Dynagas is a Greek LNG shipping company controlled by Greek shipowner George Procopiou.