IAA PortNews: USC set to supply its hydrogen technology for Snezhinka Arctic station

HyClever hydrogen generators will be the core component of the station's energy system

Image credit: United Shipbuilding Corporation

The Snezhinka International Arctic Station (IAS), the world's first year-round, energy-autonomous complex in the Arctic, will be equipped with hydrogen generation and storage systems manufactured by United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), the USC press office said.

This was announced after the inaugural meeting of the IAS Snezhinka Scientific Coordination Council, held at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT).

The Snezhinka Arctic station’s energy system integrates a wind farm, a solar power plant, hydrogen generators with a storage system, and fuel-cell-based power generation, USC said.

Special Design and Technology Bureau for Electrochemistry with a Pilot Plant (SKTBE), a USC subsidiary, is responsible for the station's hydrogen cycle.

The central element of this integrated system is the HyClever hydrogen generator developed by SKTBE. These units utilize alkali-free proton-exchange membrane (PEM) technology, instead of applying corrosive chemical solutions, and utilized ordinary water. This design simplifies maintenance and enhances safety – critical factors for a remote Arctic site. HyClever generators are currently in operation in Russia and Kazakhstan, with two additional units supplied to the Republic of Belarus.

The primary objective for 2026 is to launch the rotational camp and engineering infrastructure, as well as to deliver and commission hangars and scientific equipment in the Jade Valley. Funding and testing for seven products are scheduled to begin in 2027 under an agreement between the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Government of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (YNAO), and MIPT. These products span fields such as hydrogen and hybrid energy, space communication systems, UAVs, ground transport, and solutions for seismic, meteorological, environmental, and medical applications.

The IAS Snezhinka project serves as an open international platform for testing technologies applicable to the Arctic zone, offering an opportunity to evaluate hydrogen technologies under extreme weather conditions.