Iraq's state tanker company seeks VLCC and Suezmax for Hormuz crude shipments

Iraq’s state-owned Iraqi Oil Tankers Co is preparing to charter at least one VLCC and one Suezmax within days and plans to relaunch a tender for additional tankers as it seeks greater control over crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Bloomberg.

The vessels are expected to operate as shuttle tankers through Hormuz and transfer crude to other ships outside the strait, with the charters running until the end of 2026. An earlier attempt to hire at least two tankers was cancelled after failing to attract acceptable offers.

The move follows IOTC’s first crude transport through Hormuz in decades. Director General Ali Qais Abdul Jabbar said the company had arranged a VLCC carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude through the strait.

Buyers have typically arranged vessels to collect Iraqi crude at Basra, leaving the shipping risk with the customer. Taking responsibility for moving crude beyond Hormuz gives state oil marketer SOMO more flexibility over where it sells cargoes and could improve pricing opportunities, Abdul Jabbar said.

Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said on 3 October that the ministry was working with the federal government to secure funding for tanker purchases so IOTC could transport crude itself.

The chartering plan follows an IOTC tender in September for at least two VLCCs on 180-day charters. The vessels were required to move Iraqi crude through Hormuz and conduct ship-to-ship transfers after passing the strait. Daily earnings on the benchmark Saudi Arabia-to-China VLCC route had risen to about $1.29 million, compared with an average of less than $30,000 a day between 2021 and 2025.

Iraq had been exporting roughly 3.3 million to 3.5 million barrels per day, predominantly through its southern terminals and Hormuz. Exports recovered to about 2.6 million bpd in September through 21 September after falling sharply earlier in the year.

Iraqi Oil Tankers Co is Iraq’s state-owned maritime oil transport company. It once operated 23 tankers but now has six smaller vessels mainly used for petroleum products and no VLCC-scale crude carriers of its own.

SOMO, formally the State Oil Marketing Organization, is an Iraqi Ministry of Oil company legally authorised to market Iraqi crude oil and gas in domestic and international markets and to market surplus petroleum products.