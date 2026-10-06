Wärtsilä wins 36-engine order for CMA CGM’s 12 boxships in China

Finnish engine maker Wärtsilä will supply 36 dual-fuel engines for 12 new 18,000-TEU container ships being built for French liner CMA CGM at Jiangnan Shipyard in China, according to a company statement.

The ships will be equipped with Wärtsilä 34DF engines capable of operating on LNG or conventional marine fuels. Equipment deliveries to the Chinese yard are due to begin in 2027. The engine order for all 12 vessels was booked in the first quarter of 2026.

Orders for seals and bearings for the first four ships were also booked in the first quarter, with equipment for the remaining eight recorded in the second quarter.

Wärtsilä will also supply Airguard seals, stern-tube bearings and line-shaft bearings.

The engines will be delivered through its Shanghai-based joint venture CWEC (Shanghai) Co Ltd. CMA CGM already operates more than 160 Wärtsilä 34DF engines.

“We have had very positive experience with this engine. Its combination of high reliability and low emission levels aligns fully with our long-term ambition to reduce our environmental footprint,” said Xavier Leclercq, vice-president of newbuilding at CMA CGM.

The wider 12-ship newbuilding programme was valued in an earlier official Chinese filing at CNY 18bn to CNY 19bn ($2.68bn to $2.83bn).

Jiangnan Shipyard and China Shipbuilding Trading signed the contract on 28 February 2025, with deliveries scheduled for 2028 and 2029.

The filing did not identify the shipowner. Each vessel is also due to use a CSSC SETH shaft-generator and battery system with 4,150 kW of shaft-generator power and 7,838 kWh of battery capacity.

Wärtsilä is a Finnish technology group focused on marine and energy systems, with about 17,900 employees at 199 locations in 78 countries.

CMA CGM is a French shipping and logistics group headquartered in Marseille, operating more than 700 vessels and serving 420 commercial ports.

CWEC (Shanghai) Co Ltd is Wärtsilä’s Shanghai-based joint venture.

Jiangnan Shipyard is the Chinese shipbuilder constructing the series, while China Shipbuilding Trading was the contracting entity named alongside the yard in the shipbuilding agreement.

CSSC SETH is a Chinese marine electrical equipment supplier.