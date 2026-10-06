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2026 October 6   16:15

bunkering

Hapag-Lloyd completes its first simultaneous biomethanol bunkering in South Korea

German container carrier Hapag-Lloyd has completed its first simultaneous-operations bunkering of ISCC EU-certified biomethanol, with the fuel supplied to the Seaspan-owned, Hapag-Lloyd-chartered 10,000-TEU containership Seaspan Amazon in Busan, South Korea, according to a company statement.

The biomethanol was produced at Goldwind’s integrated facility in Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia, China, and transported to South Korea through an international supply chain. The fuel was bunkered while other vessel and port activities continued in parallel. Hapag-Lloyd did not disclose the quantity loaded in Busan or identify the physical bunker supplier.

The operation follows a long-term agreement signed in November 2024 under which Goldwind is to supply 250,000 tonnes of green methanol annually, comprising biomethanol and e-methanol. Large-scale annual supply is expected from the end of 2027, with early volumes provided for in 2026.

Hapag-Lloyd has said the contracted fuel can reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by at least 70% compared with conventional fuel and avoid up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions per year. The Busan operation was Hapag-Lloyd’s first simultaneous-operations biomethanol bunkering, but not its first biomethanol bunkering.

Between 31 August and 1 September, Seaspan Amazon received 3,000 tonnes of biomethanol in Shanghai from SIPG Energy’s bunker vessel Haigang Zhiyuan while at Shanghai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry’s Changxing Island yard. Seaspan Amazon, built in 2014, is one of five 10,000-TEU ships in a methanol conversion programme involving Seaspan and Hapag-Lloyd.

The programme covers Seaspan Amazon, Seaspan Ganges, Seaspan Thames, Seaspan Yangtze and Seaspan Zambezi and was originally estimated at about $120m. The vessels are being converted from conventional S90 engines to dual-fuel propulsion capable of operating on methanol. Busan had already hosted simultaneous methanol bunkering and cargo operations on 4 October 2024, when the 2,367-tonne bunker vessel 103 Hyodong Chemi supplied about 3,000 tonnes of methanol to the 16,000-TEU Antonia Maersk.

The latest operation is therefore a first for Hapag-Lloyd, rather than for Busan or South Korea.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a Hamburg-headquartered liner shipping company. Its fleet comprises 300 vessels with about 2.5m TEU of capacity, while annual transport volume stands at 13.5m TEU. The company has around 19,600 employees and more than 396 offices in 139 countries.

Topics:

bunkering

Hapag-Lloyd

biofuel

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