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2026 October 6   16:27

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DP World and MOL sign term sheet for UAE vehicle logistics hub

DP World and Japanese shipping and infrastructure group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) have signed a term sheet for a proposed automotive logistics and processing facility at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, according to a company statement.  

The planned facility would combine vehicle storage, pre-delivery inspection and other value-added services at one port-side location, adding storage capacity and supporting vehicle flows between manufacturing centres in Asia and markets across the Middle East and Africa.  Jebel Ali handled nearly 1.1 million vehicles in 2025.  

The companies have not disclosed the proposed investment, ownership structure, construction timetable or targeted opening date. The term sheet sets the framework for the proposed development rather than representing a final investment decision.  

The move advances a partnership launched in December 2023, when DP World and MOL signed a memorandum of understanding covering automotive logistics and maritime decarbonisation in the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East. The companies agreed to study storage, enhancement and strategic redistribution of finished vehicles through Jebel Ali Port.  

DP World expanded automotive capacity at Jebel Ali in August 2025 with a 2.6 million-square-foot vehicle storage yard at Terminal 4. The project added 13,000 car-equivalent units, raising total storage capacity to 75,000 units, and included an 800-metre quay capable of handling up to three roll-on/roll-off vessels simultaneously.  

Jebel Ali handled 545,000 vehicles in the first half of 2025, up 28% year on year. Imports accounted for 65% of the total, led by China, Japan, Thailand, India and South Korea.  

DP World is a Dubai-based global ports and logistics group with more than 126,000 employees from 169 nationalities.  

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is a Tokyo-headquartered Japanese shipping and infrastructure group. As of 31 March 2026, the MOL Group operated 930 vessels and employed 11,567 people.

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