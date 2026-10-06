HD Hyundai delivers world-first lashing-free boxship

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai has delivered a 13,000-TEU containership to a French shipping company with its hybrid Lashing-Free system partially installed, making it the world’s first vessel of its type, according to a company statement.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries developed and validated the system’s key components, while HD Hyundai Samho handled the detailed design and construction.

The design extends cell guides above deck, reducing the need for manual container securing. A portable bench built to the dimensions of a 40-foot container can be handled by standard container cranes, while a Twistlock Rooting System secures boxes stowed outside the cell-guide area.

HD Hyundai said the arrangement allows more than 10% additional cargo weight to be carried on deck compared with conventional vessels of the same type. The system is also designed to provide more stable container support in rough seas and strong winds. Sea trials in September showed lower vibration than designs using conventional hatch covers and lashing bridges.

A next-generation version incorporating weathertight features is under development. “We plan to expand the application of this new container transportation technology to small- and medium-sized vessels,” said Hongryeul Ryu, senior executive vice president and chief technology officer at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. “By continuing to develop differentiated technologies that deliver tangible value to customers in areas such as safety, loading efficiency and automation, we aim to further strengthen our ability to secure new orders.”

The technology was presented at the International Maritime Organization’s 10th session of the Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers in 2024. It received design approval from ABS and the Liberian Flag Administration in 2022 and was selected for a 2026 IR52 Jang Young-shil Award.

HD Hyundai is a South Korean industrial group. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, based in Ulsan, was founded in 1972 and reported 2025 consolidated sales of KRW 22.67tn ($16.95bn) and operating profit of KRW 2.53tn ($1.89bn). HD Hyundai Samho is a shipbuilding subsidiary in the same shipbuilding division.