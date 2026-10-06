Projectile hits Panama-flagged tanker On Peace off Oman, injuring 12 seafarers

A projectile hit the Panama-flagged tanker On Peace while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz off Oman, injuring 12 seafarers, according to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

The 115,000-dwt tanker, IMO 9893204, had 19 crew members on board, including 17 Indian nationals. Eleven of the 12 injured seafarers are Indian nationals. The injured crew members were evacuated with assistance from Omani authorities and taken to Khasab, Oman, for medical treatment.

The ministry did not identify who launched the projectile or specify the type of weapon involved. It also gave no details of damage to On Peace or the severity of the crew members’ injuries.

“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest,” the ministry said.

On Peace was built in 2021 and has gross tonnage of 63,134. The tanker was formerly named Onex Peace and is registered to Onex Peace Inc as owner. Onex Peace Inc is the registered owning entity for the vessel. Dubai-based Onex DMCC is an independent commodity trading and shipping house and a subsidiary of Onex Group. Its shipping fleet comprises five vessels, including three LR2 tankers.