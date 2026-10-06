Belgian chemistry incubator BlueChem starts €6.86m second site at Antwerp port

Belgian chemistry incubator BlueChem has started construction of a €6.86m ($7.72m) second facility at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, doubling its specialised laboratory capacity to 1,800 square metres, according to a Port of Antwerp-Bruges statement.

Construction of BlueChem PORT officially began on 6 October at the NextGen District on the former Opel Antwerp site. The project will add 900 square metres of specialised laboratory space to BlueChem’s existing 900 square metres.

The building will have about 2,200 square metres of gross floor area across two main floors, including laboratories, meeting and networking space, with an additional level for technical installations. Engineering consultancy Sweco is acting as delegated project manager. The total investment is €6,857,801 ($7.72m).

The European Regional Development Fund is providing €2.35m ($2.65m), while the Flemish Fund for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is contributing €630,000 ($709,000). BlueChem NV is financing the balance, including through a loan from the City of Antwerp.

The facility is intended for start-ups and scale-ups in sustainable and circular chemistry seeking to move from laboratory development towards demonstration, industrial integration and commercial scale. The location is designed to give users access to industrial partners, infrastructure and potential production sites within Antwerp’s chemical cluster. The timetable has slipped from the schedule set out when the project was announced in April 2025.

Construction was initially expected to begin in May 2026, with opening planned for May 2027. BlueChem general manager Isabel Vermeulen said in July 2026 that work was then expected to start in August, with opening targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027. Current official Antwerp material gives 2027 as the opening year.

BlueChem NV is an Antwerp-based incubator focused on sustainable and circular chemistry. Its first facility opened at Blue Gate Antwerp in May 2020.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is developing the NextGen District for circular and low-carbon industrial projects.