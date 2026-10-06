ADNOC L&S orders three VLGCs for $324m on seven-year charters

UAE shipowner ADNOC Logistics & Services has ordered three 90,000-cbm VLGCs for $324m that will move onto seven-year contracts with ADNOC Global Trading after delivery in the second half of 2029, according to a regulatory filing with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The three newbuildings will have combined capacity of 270,000 cubic metres. The investment is also valued at AED 1.19bn ($324m). The filing did not identify the shipyard selected to build the vessels.

The order follows ADNOC L&S’ acquisition in August of five VLGCs and six VLCCs for about $1.3bn, which increased its fleets to 12 VLGCs and 14 VLCCs.

ADNOC L&S also ordered four 175,000-cbm LNG carriers from China’s Jiangnan Shipyard for about $900m in July, with delivery scheduled for 2029.

ADNOC L&S is the maritime logistics business of ADNOC Group and operates across integrated logistics, shipping and marine services. It serves more than 100 customers in over 50 countries, owns more than 340 vessels and operates or charters more than 600 additional vessels annually.

ADNOC Global Trading is an Abu Dhabi-based international trading company within ADNOC Group. ADNOC owns 65% of the joint venture, while Italy’s Eni holds 20% and Austria’s OMV owns 15%. ADNOC is the parent group of ADNOC L&S and the majority owner of ADNOC Global Trading.