Singapore shipbuilder Pinnacle Marine launches Trans Wave’s first B100-compatible harbour craft

Singapore shipbuilder Pinnacle Marine has launched Baraka-9, the first B100-compatible harbour craft in the fleet of Trans Wave Marine Services, according to a company statement. The aluminium utility boat was launched on 5 October 2026 after the two companies worked together through planning, construction and commissioning.

Pinnacle Marine said Baraka-9 “reflects the shared commitment between Trans Wave Marine Services and Pinnacle Marine to translate decarbonisation ambitions into actual vessels on the water”. Baraka-9 follows the earlier B100-compatible vessels President 100 and Sea Horizon.

Pinnacle Marine has another three B100-compatible vessels scheduled for launch in the coming months. B100 is biodiesel used at a 100% concentration rather than blended with conventional diesel.

Pinnacle Marine confirmed that Baraka-9 is B100-compatible but did not state that the vessel is already operating exclusively on the fuel.

Pinnacle Marine (Singapore) Pte Ltd is a privately held Singapore company founded in 2009. Its registered activities include shipbuilding and ship repair.

Trans Wave Marine Services Pte Ltd was incorporated in Singapore on 18 June 2024 as an exempt private company limited by shares. Its registered activities include the operation and chartering of barges, tugboats and bumboats for freight, as well as freight shipping agency services.