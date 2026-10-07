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2026 October 7   08:10

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South Korean ship manager IOB takes on four ice-class LNG carriers for Arctic trade

South Korean ship manager IOB Co Ltd has taken four Arc4 LNG carriers under management as it enters Arctic LNG shipping, according to a company statement.  

The Busan-based company lists “4 vessels under management” in its 2026 fleet roadmap. The ships are North Moon, North Light, North Ocean and North Valley, each with capacity of about 174,000 cubic metres and built by South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean in 2024 and 2025 for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.  

The quartet originates from a 2021 project under which MOL, through a subsidiary, signed time-charter contracts for four new LNG carriers with NOVATEK Gas & Power Asia Pte Ltd. The vessels were ordered from Hanwha Ocean, then known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.  

North Moon, North Light and North Ocean were placed under EU sanctions in May 2025 and removed in July 2025 after commitments that they would no longer transport Russian energy, including cargoes linked to Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2. North Valley was not included in that designation.  

The UK designated NOVATEK Gas & Power Asia on 1 October 2026, imposing an asset freeze and transport sanctions.  IOB plans to have 3-6 Arc7 LNG carriers under management in 2027 and add further Arc7 newbuilding management from 2028.  

IOB Co Ltd is a South Korean ship-management company based in Busan that provides technical management, marine and QHSE, crew management and shore-based operational support.

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