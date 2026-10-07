South Korean maritime IT firm deploys tag-free AI safety system at Busan port

South Korean maritime, port and logistics IT specialist CyberLogitec has put a tag-free AI collision-prevention system into service at Busan New Container Terminal (BNCT), according to a company statement.

The system, officially launched on 16 September, detects workers without wearable tags and warns straddle carrier drivers when a person enters the same working lane.

AI cameras mounted on ship-to-shore cranes locate workers, while real-time kinematic positioning tracks terminal equipment. The system places workers and machinery on a common digital-twin coordinate system and calculates the distance between them in real time.

Around 70 mobile units are fitted with RTK receivers and 28 AI cameras are installed on 14 STS cranes. The RTK network uses more than 200 reference stations across South Korea.

Field validation showed positioning accuracy of less than 3 cm for equipment and less than 20 cm for workers. Drivers receive directional warnings at 15 metres, 10 metres and 5 metres, with alerts triggered only when a worker and straddle carrier are in the same operating lane.

A 3D Virtual Terminal in BNCT’s control room allows operators to monitor activity, replay events linked to near misses and retain alert records. The platform is integrated with CyberLogitec’s OPUS Terminal operating system and can be extended to terminal tractors and other mobile equipment. “Safety is never open to compromise and remains our highest priority,” BNCT chief executive and representative director Chris Choi said.

The deployment follows an agreement announced in January. Full-scale operation had initially been planned from August. CyberLogitec plans to extend the system to other ports in South Korea and overseas.

CyberLogitec was established in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul. It is a subsidiary of Eusu Holdings, its parent company. BNCT has operated Terminal 5 at Busan New Port since January 2012 and handled its 30 millionth TEU on 20 September 2026.

GlobeAI jointly developed the vision-to-geolocation technology used to locate workers, while LG Uplus provides the RTK network supporting equipment positioning.