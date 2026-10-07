Persian Gulf oil flows rebound to 81% of pre-war levels as Saudi exports surge

Oil flows from Persian Gulf producers excluding Iran rebounded to more than 81% of pre-war levels in September, averaging 19.2m barrels per day against about 23.6m bpd in the year before the regional conflict began on 28 February, according to Vortexa.

The total covers crude oil, condensate and refined fuels, including liquefied petroleum gas, shipped from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Crude and condensate flows recovered to 91% of their previous 16.3m-bpd level, while refined fuel exports, including LPG, reached only 60% of the earlier 7.3m-bpd level.

Kpler estimated total September oil exports at 18.6m bpd using its own tracking methodology. Saudi crude and condensate exports jumped by about 4.2m bpd from August to 6.6m bpd in September. Combined crude and condensate exports from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran rose to about 14.7m bpd from 10.8m bpd in August.

Iranian exports fell to zero during the month. Shipments from Kuwait and Qatar declined, while exports from the UAE and Iraq increased. A drone attack forced Saudi Arabia to shut its East-West Pipeline in September, temporarily halting crude loadings at the Red Sea port of Yanbu. The slower recovery in refined products has added to tight global supplies of diesel and jet fuel.

“Daily flows are considerably more volatile than before the war, so the key question is whether recent levels can be sustained,” Vortexa analyst Claire Jungman said.

Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin H. Nasser said on 5 October that prolonged disruption around the Strait of Hormuz had become the most severe energy supply shock of his career, with crude and refined-product markets under pressure.

Vortexa is an energy and freight analytics company covering global seaborne energy markets, including crude oil, refined products, LPG and LNG, vessel movements, freight and inventories.

Kpler provides energy-market tracking estimates using its own methodology.