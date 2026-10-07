Singapore keeps 2025 methanol bunker rules

Singapore has made no change to its mandatory methanol bunker tanker rules despite an update to the regulator’s bunkering webpage on 7 October, with the operative standard still Version 1.0 dated 14 March 2025, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s published standards and circular register.

The rules apply to all methanol bunker tankers operating in the Port of Singapore and require licensed vessels to be registered with the Singapore Registry of Ships and classed by an MPA-recognised organisation as IMO Type II tankers.

Requirements cover manoeuvrability, propulsion reliability, vapour management, pumping and loading rates, spill containment, bunker connections, hoses, nitrogen purging and cargo measurement.

Tankers must achieve at least 8 knots under the specified sea-trial conditions. Methanol bunker and vapour recovery hoses must have a maximum working pressure of at least 10 bar gauge, while an MPA-accepted mass flow meter must measure deliveries to an accuracy of plus or minus 0.5%.

Singapore’s methanol framework also includes Technical Reference 129, published in March 2025. It covers custody transfer, methanol quantity and quality measurement, operational and safety requirements for transfers from bunker tankers to receiving ships, and personnel training and competency.

Three five-year methanol bunker supply licences were awarded to Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd, Golden Island Pte Ltd and PetroChina International (Singapore) Pte Ltd after 13 applications were assessed. The licences run from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2030.

MPA deputy chief executive for operations and technology David Foo said on 10 September that methanol bunkering licences had been issued and operations had begun. In the same speech, he said the authority had “just updated our LNG standards”, separating that work from the existing methanol framework.

MPA chief executive Ang Wee Keong said on 22 September that the methanol technical reference was published in 2025 after work that began with Singapore’s first methanol bunkering trial in 2023.

The latest Port Marine Circular identified in the MPA register is No. 10 of 2026, dated 2 September. It concerns the submission of accurate information for vessel port calls and port clearance and does not introduce new methanol bunkering requirements.