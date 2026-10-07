DP World extends Angola port concession to 2051 with $90m expansion

Dubai-based port and logistics group DP World has secured a 10-year extension of its concession at Angola’s Port of Luanda to 2051 and will invest another $90m in expanding the multipurpose terminal over the next two years, according to a company statement.

The project will increase the terminal’s footprint from 27 hectares to 37 hectares, extend the quay from 610 metres to 830 metres and lift annual design capacity from 500,000 TEU to 1.2m TEU.

DP World will install three ship-to-shore cranes and 12 semi-automated rubber-tyred gantry cranes. The expanded terminal will be able to handle two Post-Panamax vessels simultaneously, while vessel turnaround times are expected to fall by as much as 50%.

The group has invested more than $260m in the Luanda operation since 2021. Container throughput has risen from 177,000 TEU to more than 350,000 TEU, while the yard has been expanded by 28,000 square metres.

DP World added two mobile harbour cranes and an empty-container handler in 2026, taking the number of mobile harbour cranes at the terminal to eight. Reefer connections increased from 630 to 700. The concession extension coincided with the opening of a new terminal building representing a $32m investment. The facilities include administrative and operational buildings, staff rest areas, a canteen, a clinic and 300 solar panels.

Panamanian executive Paco Pinzón, chief executive of DP World Luanda, said the extension to 2051 reflected the company’s long-term commitment to Angola. DP World signed its original 20-year concession with the Angolan government in January 2021, with more than $190m of investment envisaged over the concession period. Operations began on 1 March 2021.

DP World is a Dubai-based global ports and logistics group operating across six continents. Its network includes more than 60 ports and terminals and handles about 105m TEU annually.