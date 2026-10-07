Wärtsilä signs five-year service deal for two new 174,000-cbm LNG carriers

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has signed a five-year service agreement covering two new 174,000-cbm LNG carriers operated by Greece-based TMS Cardiff Gas, according to a company statement.

The agreement covers Al Thurayya and Al Majhoulah and was booked in the third quarter of 2026. It includes Dynamic Maintenance Planning, 24/7 remote operational support, contract management and Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance technology.

Dynamic Maintenance Planning is intended to allow more flexible maintenance scheduling, extend maintenance intervals and reduce spare-parts consumption.

“Extending this collaboration to these two newbuild vessels supports our goal of maximising availability and operational performance across the fleet,” said TMS Cardiff Gas deputy chief operating officer Alexandros Politis-Kalenteris.

Each vessel is fitted with two WinGD 5X72DF two-stroke main engines, four Wärtsilä 34DF auxiliary engines and Wärtsilä gas valve units. Al Thurayya, IMO 9991939, and Al Majhoulah, IMO 9991941, were built in 2026, sail under the Liberian flag and have recently entered service.

The deal follows TMS Cardiff Gas’s 2025 renewal of a separate Wärtsilä lifecycle agreement covering the two-stroke main engines on seven LNG carriers for another five years. The value of the latest contract was not disclosed.

Wärtsilä Corporation supplies technologies and lifecycle services to the marine and energy industries. It generated net sales of €6.2bn ($6.94bn) in 2025 and employed about 17,900 people across 199 locations in 78 countries.

TMS Cardiff Gas was established in 2011 and is based in Athens, Greece. It manages an LNG fleet of 16 vessels and forms part of the wider TMS shipping group, which manages more than 140 LNG, LPG, oil tanker, dry bulk and container vessels.