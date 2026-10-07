Atlantic LNG carrier rates plunge to $25,750 as 55 new ships enter fleet

Atlantic LNG carrier rates have fallen to $25,750 per day as stronger European demand for US cargoes combines with a surge in new vessel deliveries to increase available tonnage, according to Spark Commodities.

The Spark30S assessment for a 174,000-cbm two-stroke LNG carrier stood at $25,750 per day on 6 October, down from $287,500 in early March. Pacific rates for the same vessel class were $39,000 per day, compared with $225,750 in early March.

Europe received 5.91m tonnes of US LNG in September, accounting for 54% of total US exports of 10.9m tonnes. Asia took 2.84m tonnes, or 26%. The stronger pull towards Europe has shortened average voyages for US cargoes compared with shipments to Asia, reducing tonne-mile demand and leaving more vessels available in the Atlantic basin.

EU gas storage was 72.83% full on 6 October, with 824.75 TWh in storage. Germany was at 59.23% and the Netherlands at 60.66%.

Spark analyst Qasim Afghan said current US LNG arbitrage economics favour Europe. Forward pricing for February and March 2027 showed European deliveries more than $3 per mmBtu more profitable than Asia, while fourth-quarter economics remained less clear-cut as changes in the JKM-TTF spread could reopen the Asian arbitrage.

Around 55 LNG carriers were delivered in the first seven months of 2026, with another 40 to 45 expected before the end of the year.

About 95 are scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 80 in 2028. Flex LNG put the LNG carrier newbuilding orderbook at about 285 vessels in August, equivalent to roughly 37% of the existing fleet.

Spark Commodities operates through Singapore-registered Spark Commodities Pte Ltd and UK-registered Spark Commodities UK Ltd, providing price assessments and analytics for LNG freight, LNG cargoes and European gas markets.

Flex LNG Ltd is a Bermuda-incorporated LNG shipping company. Its second-quarter 2026 vessel operating revenue was $106.8m, while its fleet-wide time-charter-equivalent rate was $86,119 per day.