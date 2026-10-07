Germany plans €5.6bn frigate order to double TKMS-built fleet to eight

Germany plans to spend about €5.6bn ($6.27bn) on four more MEKO A-200 DEU frigates from German naval shipbuilder TKMS, doubling the programme to eight ships worth €11.6bn ($12.98bn), according to a German finance ministry document prepared for parliamentary approval.

The proposal is due before the Bundestag budget committee on 8 October, with the committee scheduled to meet behind closed doors. About €5.3bn ($5.93bn) of the second four-ship package is allocated to the shipbuilding contract. The remainder covers project support and a financial reserve.

Construction of the additional frigates is expected to be completed by 2035. The first four MEKO A-200 DEU vessels are already under contract, with the first ships expected to enter service from 2029.

The four additional vessels are expected to generate another €1.55bn ($1.73bn) in operating costs through 2045.

The expansion follows the termination of Germany’s F126 frigate programme with Dutch shipbuilder Damen after delays and rising costs. Germany’s requirement for MEKO A-200 DEU frigates subsequently increased from four to eight.

The Bundestag budget committee approved the first four vessels in July, together with an option for additional ships. The programme is intended primarily to strengthen the German Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

TKMS AG & Co. KGaA is a German naval systems company supplying submarines, surface vessels, maritime electronics and security technologies. It has more than 9,700 employees.

Damen Shipyards Group is a Netherlands-based, family-owned international shipbuilding group active in vessel construction, repair and maritime services. It employs about 12,500 people across 35 shipyards.