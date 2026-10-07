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2026 October 7   15:26

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India creates single transport authority covering ports, shipping and waterways

India has approved the creation of a single national transport and logistics authority whose remit will include ports and shipping, coastal shipping and inland waterways, according to India's Press Information Bureau.  

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Integrated Transport & Logistics Authority (ITLA) on 6 October as a special-purpose vehicle for transport and logistics planning, research, project appraisal, monitoring, policy support and data analysis.  

ITLA will prepare a National Transport Master Plan covering at least 10 years across roads, railways, ports and shipping, civil aviation, inland waterways, coastal shipping, urban mobility and logistics.  It will also assess transport ministries' sector plans of about five years and their annual plans to improve coordination across different modes of infrastructure.  

The authority will carry out technical appraisals of Indian government infrastructure projects worth ₹500 crore ($51.7m) or more, while financial appraisal will remain under existing government mechanisms.  

ITLA will also monitor transport and infrastructure projects above ₹500 crore ($51.7m), coordinate efforts to resolve implementation problems and conduct post-completion impact assessments.  

The authority will establish a National Transport Data Repository drawing on GSTN e-way bills, FASTag, the Vahan vehicle database, GPS-based systems, urban traffic management systems and other datasets for freight-flow analysis, origin-destination studies, planning and project monitoring.  

ITLA will also advise on reviews and updates of India's National Logistics Policy 2022 and support logistics training, skills development, research and innovation.  

Indian Railways and Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the SPV structure had been developed under the Companies Act to streamline funding, movement of government officials and stakeholder consultations.

Major infrastructure sectors will be represented in the authority.  ITLA will operate under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade within India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry and will complement the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan as part of the country's Vision 2047 programme.

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