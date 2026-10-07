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2026 October 7   15:56

shipbuilding

German tug operator Fairplay orders six tugs from Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar

German tug operator Fairplay Towage Group has ordered six newbuildings across three Robert Allan designs from Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar Shipyards, with bollard pull ranging from 80 to 120 tonnes and deliveries scheduled for 2027 and 2028, according to a company statement.  

The contracts were signed on 25 September at Fairplay’s headquarters in Hamburg and announced on 6 October. The package comprises four harbour and terminal tugs and two offshore units as part of a fleet modernisation and expansion programme involving Fairplay Towage Polska.  

The order includes one RAmpage 4200 offshore tug with 120 tonnes of bollard pull, one RAstar 3200SX terminal and escort tug with at least 90 tonnes, and four RAmparts 2400SX-MKII Boğaçay-class harbour tugs with at least 80 tonnes each.  

The harbour tugs will have power starting at 6,390 hp, while the most powerful vessel will produce 10,580 hp. All six will use IMO Tier III-compliant main engine installations, carry Ice Class notation and have FiFi 1 firefighting capability.  

Fairplay plans to deploy the four harbour tugs at European ports between Poland and Belgium. The two offshore units are intended for North Sea operations and projects in Africa and South America.

Their ice-class specification will allow them to support LNG carriers in winter conditions.  The first harbour tug is due for delivery in mid-2027, with the remaining three scheduled by the end of that year. The two offshore tugs are due in the first half of 2028.  

“With the order of two offshore tugs and four harbour tugs, we are making a clear and consistent investment in the future of FAIRPLAY,” managing director Philip-Alexander Harmstorf said.  

Fairplay traces its roots to 1905 and operates more than 100 tugs across 24 European ports.

Sanmar was founded in Istanbul in 1976 by Orhan Gürün and Gökçen Seven and has built more than 300 tugboats.

Robert Allan Ltd is a Canadian naval architecture and marine engineering company specialising in tug and commercial workboat design.  

Topics:

Sanmar

tugboats

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