Swedish builder NCC wins Stena Line terminal contract at Sweden's Gothenburg port

Swedish construction group NCC has won a design-build contract for Stena Line's new ferry terminal at Arendal in the Port of Gothenburg, where the operator will consolidate its Germany and Denmark services, according to a Port of Gothenburg statement.

The agreement was signed on 6 October, with the terminal scheduled to enter service in 2031. It will bring together Stena Line's routes from Gothenburg to Kiel in Germany and Frederikshavn in Denmark, which currently operate from separate terminals closer to the city centre.

NCC and the port will complete design work and cost calculations in 2027 before setting a target cost for the implementation phase. Construction could start in early 2028, subject to the project remaining within available funding and an environmental permit becoming legally binding.

The permit is being considered by Sweden's Land and Environment Court. The procurement notice estimated the civil works at SEK 700m ($69.75m), but no final contract value has been disclosed. NCC's scope includes upgrades to terminal areas and water and wastewater systems, refurbishment of existing berths, an extension to one berth, foundations for new movable ramps, electricity and fibre installations, and new perimeter protection and security systems.

"This is an important project for the Port of Gothenburg, for Stena Line and for the entire city," said Torbjörn Spetz, head of infrastructure at the Port of Gothenburg.

The relocation will move ferry operations and associated heavy traffic away from central Gothenburg and free the existing terminal sites for urban development. Stena Line's terminals handle around 250,000 trucks annually.

Stena Line in September ordered two 214.5-metre hybrid E-Flexer ro-pax vessels for the Gothenburg-Frederikshavn route. Each will have capacity for 1,500 passengers and 2,750 lane metres of freight and is due to enter service in 2030. The ships can operate on conventional fuel and electricity and are prepared for fully electric operation. "With the new vessels, we are increasing our freight capacity, which we believe will be particularly valuable in connection with our upcoming move to a new port location in Arendal," Stena Line Denmark trade director Christina Bromander said.

Stena Line is a family-owned Swedish ferry operator headquartered in Gothenburg, employing more than 8,750 people and operating around 40 vessels on roughly 20 routes across northern Europe and the Mediterranean. NCC is a Nordic construction group with 2025 sales of about SEK 56bn ($5.58bn) and 11,500 employees.

The Port of Gothenburg handles around 20% of Sweden's foreign trade and more than half of the country's container traffic.