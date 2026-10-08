DSV signs CMA CGM biofuel shipping deal targeting 12,000-tonne CO2 cut

DSV will use CMA CGM’s ACT+ low-carbon shipping product to target a 12,000-tonne reduction in CO2 emissions over two years through second-generation UCOME-based biofuels, according to a company statement.

The agreement extends the companies’ existing partnership and supports DSV’s target of reaching net-zero emissions across its own operations and value chain by 2050. ACT+ can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 83% compared with conventional shipping fuel through the use of low-carbon fuels. The product range also includes BioLNG.

“At DSV, reducing emissions across global supply chains requires strong collaboration and scalable solutions. Through our partnership with CMA CGM and the use of the ACT+ solution, we are expanding access to lower-carbon shipping options for our customers. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to advancing lower-carbon transport and helping customers achieve their sustainability goals,” said Michael Hollstein, DSV senior vice president, global ocean product.

CMA CGM began a large-scale LNG propulsion programme for ultra-large containerships in 2017. It took delivery of the 23,000-TEU CMA CGM Jacques Saadé in 2020 and launched ACT with CMA CGM+ the same year. In 2026 it introduced CMA CGM Notre Dame, the largest containership currently operating under the French flag and the first in a series of ten new-generation 24,212-TEU LNG-powered vessels. CMA CGM expects to operate around 200 dual-fuel LNG and methanol-powered vessels capable of using low-carbon energies by 2031.

DSV is a global transport and logistics company handling millions of shipments each year by air, sea, road and rail. It has close to 150,000 employees in more than 90 countries.