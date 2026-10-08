Japanese shipbuilder Oshima to invest $114m to lift Nagasaki yard to 10 ships a year

Japanese shipbuilder Oshima Shipbuilding has put its Koyagi Shipyard in Nagasaki at the centre of a major capacity expansion programme, according to a company statement.

The company plans to invest about ¥18bn ($113.7m) at Koyagi and raise annual deliveries from four vessels to about 10 by 2031.

Japan’s Shipbuilding Revival Fund could provide Oshima with subsidies of up to ¥6.1bn ($38.5m) to support investment in equipment aimed at increasing construction capacity.

Koyagi has already delivered four vessels under Oshima’s production system. The yard is also being prepared for mass production of floating offshore wind foundations alongside newbuilding work. Oshima had 157 vessels in its orderbook as of 6 October, equivalent to about 3.9 years of work. Construction slots are secured through the first half of 2030, while negotiations are progressing for deliveries from the second half of that year.

The shipbuilder is also planning a new Goliath crane at its main Oshima yard in Saikai as part of its wider capacity investment programme.

Japan’s shipbuilding industry revival roadmap targets an increase in annual construction capacity from about 9m gross tonnes to 18m gross tonnes by 2035.

Oshima was established in 1973 and is headquartered in Saikai, Nagasaki Prefecture. Its businesses include shipbuilding and repair and steel structures, with bulk carriers its main shipbuilding product. Sales reached ¥216.54bn ($1.37bn) in the year ended March 2026, and the company had 1,773 employees as of 1 April 2026. Oshima-built vessels accounted for about 24% of Japan’s bulk carrier market as of December 2025, while cumulative deliveries reached 1,105 ships by the end of September 2026. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. was the previous owner of the Koyagi newbuilding area and completed its transfer to Oshima in December 2022.