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2026 October 8   08:26

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DP World survey: 71% of supply chain chiefs to diversify suppliers in 12 months

Nearly three-quarters of chief supply chain officers plan to diversify their supplier base over the next 12 months as companies put greater weight on resilience and sourcing flexibility, according to the Global Trade Observatory 2026 report published by DP World.   

The survey of 103 chief supply chain officers across 14 markets and nine industries found that 84% believe resilience and optionality have overtaken cost reduction as the primary drivers of supply-chain strategy.     

Companies are translating that shift into operational changes. Some 59% expect to increase inventories, 57% plan to nearshore operations and 48% intend to friend-shore. The most common combination, selected by 22%, brings together supplier diversification, higher inventories and nearshoring.     

Long-term investment decisions are also changing, with 90% of respondents saying recent tariff changes are reshaping investment, sourcing and supply-chain decisions. Another 83% expect tariff uncertainty to continue influencing strategy for the foreseeable future.     

Despite the uncertainty, 97% remain optimistic about the outlook for global trade over the next year. Route flexibility is emerging as another priority, with 86% agreeing that access to alternative and multimodal trade routes is becoming a competitive advantage.     

The role of supply-chain executives is also broadening. Some 93% said their role in driving business growth has become more central over the past three years, while 87% agreed that supply-chain management is now central to executive decision-making. Expansion into new markets forms part of the personal performance objectives of 58% of respondents.   

Digital integration and end-to-end visibility were identified by 50% as among the most important capabilities for business growth over the next three years. AI is already being used to improve demand forecasting, or has reached fully AI-driven operations in that area, at 70% of respondents, compared with 66% for risk analysis and forecasting and 65% for inventory optimisation.     

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