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2026 October 7   16:57

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World Shipping Council and HUB Ocean launch digital global whale-protection chart

The World Shipping Council and HUB Ocean have launched a digital version of the first global map of all known mandatory and voluntary government measures designed to protect whales from ships, according to a World Shipping Council statement.  

First launched in 2023, the WSC Whale Chart covers speed restrictions, routing measures, areas to be avoided and measures addressing underwater radiated noise.  

The digital chart and its underlying datasets are now available through HUB Ocean’s Ocean Data Platform, allowing the information to be searched, updated and integrated into digital tools and operational systems used for voyage planning.  

“Mariners operate across many different jurisdictions, and the measures in place to protect whales vary from country to country and region to region. Bringing this information together digitally and making it available to mariners on the bridges of the ships they are navigating makes it easier to use in voyage planning and helps crews see where changing course or slowing down can make a real difference,” WSC president and chief executive Joe Kramek said.  

The platform also allows the Whale Chart to be examined alongside datasets including marine protected areas and other ocean intelligence layers.  

“The Whale Chart has already become an important reference point for the shipping industry,” HUB Ocean chief executive Kimberly Mathisen said. “Our hope is that by making this information easier to work with, it becomes part of more decisions, more voyages and ultimately more action to protect whales.”  

WSC has also released the fourth edition of its Whale Chart handbook, providing a regional overview of whale-protection measures. The digital version provides more detailed, searchable and current information for specific voyage areas.  Where shipping traffic and whale activity overlap, separating vessels from whales is the most effective way to reduce collision risk. Where separation is not possible, speed reductions can reduce the risk and severity of ship strikes while limiting underwater noise.  

WSC said it will continue updating the chart as measures change and new information becomes available.  

World Shipping Council is a non-profit trade association representing international container and vehicle carriers, with offices in Brussels, London, Singapore and Washington, DC. Its members transport cargo ranging from raw materials and food to machinery, medicines, clothing and electronics.  

HUB Ocean is an independent non-profit foundation that develops ocean-data infrastructure. Its Ocean Data Platform is a cloud-based geospatial system providing access to public and private ocean datasets for scientists, governments and organisations.

Topics:

digitalisation

legislation

ecology

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