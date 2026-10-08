Jiangnan Shipyard picks Norwegian TMC for two ammonia carrier newbuilds

Chinese shipbuilder Jiangnan Shipyard has selected Norway-based TMC Compressors to supply marine compressed air systems for two 90,000-cbm very large ammonia carriers under construction for Singapore shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping, according to a company statement.

TMC will deliver a complete compressed air package for each vessel, including compressors for control air and service air. The equipment is based on TMC’s own design developed specifically for marine and offshore applications.

“As demand for ammonia as both a fuel and energy carrier grows, the VLAC segment is developing into an attractive and strategically important market for the maritime industry. We are pleased to be chosen to contribute with our technology towards the operational reliability of these vessels,” said Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

The vessels will each have capacity of 90,000 cubic metres and are intended to feature a next-generation low-resistance hull design and LPG dual-fuel propulsion.

“Our technology development has always focused on energy efficiency, so we believe that we are a good match for these VLACs,” Tanum said. The value of TMC’s contract with Jiangnan Shipyard was not disclosed.

TMC Compressors AS is a Norwegian limited company headquartered in Oslo and provides compressor technology for maritime and offshore installations.

Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co Ltd is a Shanghai-based shipbuilding enterprise within China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte Ltd is a Singapore-incorporated ship management company whose fleet activities span multiple commercial shipping segments.