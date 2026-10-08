Tsuneishi Heavy Industries delivers 63,300-dwt Aeroline bulker in Philippines

Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) has delivered a 63,300-dwt TESS64 Aeroline bulk carrier built at its Cebu yard, according to a statement issued by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding.

The vessel was handed over on 29 September and has an overall length of about 200 metres, a moulded breadth of 32.26 metres, a moulded depth of 18.6 metres and gross tonnage of about 36,000.

The design extends overall length to 200 metres while retaining Panamax breadth and uses the 18.6-metre depth to keep air draft down and widen trading flexibility.

Tsuneishi’s Aeroline wind-resistance reduction technology is combined with modifications to the hull form to improve fuel efficiency and environmental performance.

The builder says the design achieves the shallowest draft in its class above 63,000 dwt while retaining cargo capacity suited to lower-density commodities such as grain.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co Ltd is a Japanese shipbuilding and repair company headquartered in Fukuyama, Hiroshima prefecture. Its shipbuilding network has production bases in Japan, the Philippines and China, and its product range includes bulk carriers, containerships and tankers.

Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) Inc was established in 1994 and is based at West Cebu Estate-SEZ in Balamban, Cebu. Its stated business line is new shipbuilding, with facilities comprising two shipbuilding berths and one building dock.