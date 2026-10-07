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2026 October 7   17:23

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Classification association IACS sets cyber baseline for existing ships

Two IACS recommendations are being combined into a minimum technical framework for cyber resilience on ships, with a particular focus on existing vessels using legacy operational technology, according to an association statement.  

Angeliki Zisimatou, chair of the International Association of Classification Societies' Safe Digital Transformation Panel, said Recommendation 190 on vessel asset inventories and Recommendation 194 on cybersecurity controls for existing ships address linked challenges in identifying onboard systems and protecting them against cyber risks.  

Recommendation 190, adopted on 26 June 2025, provides guidance for identifying and maintaining records of physical and digital systems on board. Inventories can include equipment types, firmware versions, IP ranges and physical interfaces, while identifying systems supporting essential services such as propulsion and steering.  

IACS Unified Requirements E26 and E27 require asset inventories to be kept current from vessel design through operation, including changes to operational technology and software.  

Recommendation 194, adopted on 12 December 2025, focuses on existing vessels whose operational technology may not have been designed with cyber protection in mind.  Its Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover framework covers network segmentation between operational technology, information technology and crew networks, firewalls, multi-factor authentication for remote access, encrypted communications, session logging, USB controls, network monitoring, anomaly detection, crew training, incident response, shore-side points of contact and backup and restoration arrangements.  

The guidance applies to digital systems including AIS, alarm monitoring systems, ballast water management systems, ECDIS and integrated bridge systems, as well as systems supporting navigation, propulsion, steering, cargo handling and ballast operations.  

IACS said inventories and cybersecurity controls should be reviewed periodically as onboard systems, technologies and cyber threats change.  

The International Association of Classification Societies is an independent, not-for-profit association of 12 classification societies. Its members develop and apply classification rules and technical standards covering more than 90% of the world's cargo-carrying tonnage, while IACS develops unified requirements, interpretations and recommendations for the maritime sector.

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