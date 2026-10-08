Maersk market value tops $50bn

A.P. Moller-Maersk’s market value has climbed above $50bn after a run of analyst target-price increases following stronger second-quarter container earnings, according to Alphaliner.

Eight of 11 leading listed container carriers surveyed reached 52-week highs after Q2 results.

Hapag-Lloyd, HMM and Yang Ming Marine Transport were the exceptions, having peaked in March. Six analysts raised Maersk targets in September.

HSBC lifted its target on 30 September to DKK 27,000 ($4,040) from DKK 25,000 ($3,741), retaining Buy, after an earlier increase from DKK 22,000 ($3,292). Fearnley Securities upgraded Maersk to Buy from Hold and raised its target by about 68% to DKK 26,000 ($3,891) from DKK 15,500 ($2,319).

Maersk’s Ocean EBIT rose to $935m from $229m in Q2 as average loaded freight rates increased 22% and volumes grew 4.1%. Ocean revenue rose 23% to $10.5bn. Group revenue was $15.8bn, EBITDA $3.0bn and EBIT $1.6bn. Full-year guidance stands at underlying EBITDA of $10.5bn to $12.5bn and underlying EBIT of $4.5bn to $6.5bn.

Maersk had 56% of its shipping product mix exposed to spot rates. Its market value was about $51.4bn on 2 October, while B shares traded around DKK 24,270 ($3,632) on 7 October, close to a 52-week high of DKK 24,960 ($3,735).