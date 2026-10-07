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2026 October 7   17:48

shipbuilding

Meyer Werft lays keel for fourth Disney Wish-class cruise ship

German shipyard Meyer Werft has laid the keel for Disney Believe at its Papenburg yard, starting assembly of the second giga-block for the fourth cruise ship in Disney Cruise Line’s Wish class, according to a company statement.  

The 144,000 GT vessel will have 1,256 staterooms and is scheduled for delivery in 2027. Disney Believe will use liquefied natural gas (LNG), as do sister ships Disney Wish, Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny, with lower emissions than conventional propulsion systems.  

The vessel’s first giga-block left Meyer Werft’s more than 500-metre-long covered building dock in September and is now berthed at the outfitting pier.

The keel-laying ceremony marked the start of assembly of the second giga-block.  

Disney Cruise Line senior vice president and general manager Tracy Wilson, portfolio executive project management Andres Ovalles, Meyer Werft chief executive André Walter and chief operating officer Jörg Heidelberg placed a specially minted coin beneath the keel. The coin features Tinker Bell, who will also appear on the bow of Disney Believe.  

“The Disney Believe will be the fourth ship in the Wish class to showcase MEYER quality while meeting Disney’s high standards for entertainment and onboard amenities,” Walter said.  

Meyer Werft previously built Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy for Disney Cruise Line, delivered in 2010 and 2012, respectively. Disney Wish was delivered in 2022.  

Meyer Werft GmbH is a German shipbuilding company based in Papenburg that builds cruise ships and other specialised vessels.  

Disney Cruise Line is the trading name of Magical Cruise Company Limited, the company responsible for operating the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

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