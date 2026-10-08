Indian court orders repatriation of 23 Unity crew, including 20 Russians

Authorities in India have been ordered to repatriate all 23 seafarers stranded on the detained tanker Unity at Paradip, including 20 Russians, one Kazakh citizen and two Egyptians, according to an October 6 ruling by the Orissa High Court.

The order covers master Istyagin Evegeny Nikolaevich and the vessel’s other 22 crew members. Authorities must arrange their disembarkation and repatriation while providing a replacement crew to keep Unity properly manned. The measures are to be carried out as soon as possible and preferably within three weeks of receipt of the judgment.

Unity, IMO 9388792, has been held at Paradip in the eastern Indian state of Odisha since May under orders issued in several admiralty proceedings. The High Court treated the crew’s situation as a case of seafarer abandonment under India’s Merchant Shipping Act, 2025. The seafarers remained on board after their employment contracts expired while repatriation was pending.

The Russian embassy in New Delhi and consulate general in Kolkata had been working with Indian central and regional authorities over the return of the Russian crew members. The court also ruled that the costs of repatriating the crew and providing replacements could be recovered from the shipowner or other parties found liable. Court records identify FMTC Ship Charter LLC as the owner of Unity. The company has also been named as a defendant alongside the tanker in several admiralty proceedings before the Orissa High Court involving maritime claims against the vessel.